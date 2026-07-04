Adilet Party to hold III extraordinary congress

Delegates, regional representatives, party leadership, and invited guests will attend the congress.

Preparations for the congress are already underway.

Earlier, the party confirmed its readiness to take part in the Qurultay elections.

On July 3, the party published a statement of the party chairman Aibek Dadebay.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of elections to the Qurultay, set to take place on August 23, 2026.