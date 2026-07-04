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    Adilet Party to hold III extraordinary congress

    19:36, 4 July 2026

    Party Chairman Aibek Dadebay has signed a resolution convening the third extraordinary congress of the Adilet Party on July 10, 2026, in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites the party’s press service.

    Adilet Party to hold III extraordinary congress
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Delegates, regional representatives, party leadership, and invited guests will attend the congress.

    Preparations for the congress are already underway.

    Earlier, the party confirmed its readiness to take part in the Qurultay elections.

    On July 3, the party published a statement of the party chairman Aibek Dadebay.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of elections to the Qurultay, set to take place on August 23, 2026. 

    Parliament (Qurultay) Elections Political parties Parties and Organizations
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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