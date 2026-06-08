Adilet Party schedules June 14 congress in Astana

In his speech, Aibek Dadebay noted that the Adilet Party was created in response to public demand for justice and the active support of Kazakhstanis.

Party members are now tasked with building effective organizations in the capital and the regions, bringing together public initiatives, professional expertise, and active citizens around the country's development goals.

"Today, we see that the idea of justice is gaining ever broader support in society. Working people, professionals, youth, and public figures are uniting around the party. We must create effective organizations in the regions, build a modern party management system, and form a strong pool of experts and staff for the party. Most importantly, we must live up to the trust of citizens. We support the Head of State's call to consolidate all progressive forces around the idea of a Just Kazakhstan and are ready to contribute to implementing this course through concrete initiatives, open dialogue, and responsible work," Aibek Dadebay said.

The meeting also addressed preparations for the party's second congress, scheduled for June 14 in Astana, as well as other organizational matters related to further development of the party structure and regional work.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Qazinform

During the discussions, political council members endorsed the party's key priorities for further work. Ayat Sugirbay, Chairman of the Ulttyq Rukh Public Association, emphasized the importance of strengthening the party structure and developing regional activities.

Photo source: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Qazinform

Political scientist Burikhan Nurmukhamedov, in turn, noted the importance of consolidating society around the values of justice, responsibility, and the country's constructive development.

Photo source: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Qazinform

As Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan’s new political party Adilet was officially registered by the Ministry of Justice on June 1, 2026.

On May 7, at the founding congress of the Adilet Party in Astana, delegates approved the formation of the party’s governing bodies and made a key personnel decision. Aibek Dadebay was elected as party chairman.