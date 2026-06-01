Adilet party officially registered in Kazakhstan

Among the members of the party are representatives of various professions: workers of oilfield services and mining industry, miners, representatives of sport, education, healthcare, science, business, IT, law and creative industries.

The party’s program is based on the principles of justice, responsibility, equal rights, patriotism, and progress.

Key priorities of the party are strengthening the principles of legality and law and order, developing effective institutions, supporting regions, digitalization, developing human capital, and building a competitive economy.

The Adilet Party views its activities as a contribution to the development of a fair, modern, and competitive Kazakhstan, relying on a professional approach, public dialogue, and a responsible social agenda. It is noted that in the near future the party will begin further shaping its organizational structure and working in the regions.

On May 7, at the founding congress of the Adilet Party in Astana, delegates approved the formation of the party’s governing bodies and made a key personnel decision. Aibek Dadebay was elected as party chairman.