Adilet Almat wins men’s 81kg gold at Grand Prix Upper Austria

In the men’s -81 kg final bout, the 21-year-old Kazakhstani defeated junior world champion, bronze medalist of the 2025 Judo Grand Slam Baku Vusal Galandarzade of Azerbaijan by ippon to claim his first Grand Prix medal.

Team Kazakhstan has so far won one gold and one bronze medals, placing it fourth in the overall standings. Earlier, Sherzod Davlatov brought his team a bronze medal.

