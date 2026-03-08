EN
    Adilet Almat wins men’s 81kg gold at Grand Prix Upper Austria

    07:25, 8 March 2026

    Kazakhstan’s judoka Adilet Almat claimed the men’s -81 kg title at the Grand Prix Upper Austria 2026 held in the city of Linz, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Adilet Almat wins men’s 81kg gold at Grand Prix Upper Austria
    Photo credit: International Judo Federation

    In the men’s -81 kg final bout, the 21-year-old Kazakhstani defeated junior world champion, bronze medalist of the 2025 Judo Grand Slam Baku Vusal Galandarzade of Azerbaijan by ippon to claim his first Grand Prix medal.

    Team Kazakhstan has so far won one gold and one bronze medals, placing it fourth in the overall standings. Earlier, Sherzod Davlatov brought his team a bronze medal.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani speed skater Nadezhda Morozova claimed the bronze medal at the 2026 ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands. 

