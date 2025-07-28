Additional rescue teams and militaries deployed to search for missing helicopter in Almaty region

According to the ministry, the southern part of the coast was additionally surveyed both by the ground and water teams. The water area was conditionally divided into sectors. Thirteen vessels were deployed on the water, and specialized technical eqipment for seabed inspection was used.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

Additional rescue personnel and equipment have been dispatched to the search area from other regions. These include a search unit from Konayev as well as personnel and equipment from Aktau who arrived by A-400 military aircraft. According to the ministry, the equipment includes diving gear, echo sounders, a motorboat and a boat designed to survey hard-to-reach areas of the water body.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

“Five additional military units have been called in to assist with the operation which is continuing around the clock,” the ministry says.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

Fragments of the helicopter have been found during the search operation. They are currently being identified.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

The operation is being conducted in difficult hydrographic conditions.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

Earlier, it was reported that an EC-145 helicopter of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan disappeared from radar on Friday, July 25, during a scheduled flight in the Almaty region.