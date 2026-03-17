Additional flights to operate in Kazakhstan during holidays

From March 16 to 29, 2026, Air Astana and FlyArystan plan to operate 146 additional flights in the most in-demand domestic destinations, including 80 flights between Almaty and Astana.

Meanwhile, special flights from Almaty, Astana, and Aktau to Aktobe, Shymkent, Turkistan, Karagandy, Kostanai, Semey, Atyrau, Oskemen, and Oral are also planned.

From March 19 to 21, SCAT also sets up to open five additional flights on the Almaty to Astana route and one on the Shymkent-Aktau route. From March 23 to 26, extra four flights on the Almaty-Astana route, and one on the Shymkent-Astana, Aktau-Astana routes.

The increase in flight number guarantees domestic transport availability and creates options for citizens to travel during the holidays.

Air travelers are recommended to check the availability of extra flights and confirm tickets on airlines’ official websites in advance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the number of visitors to Burabay had increased during Nauryz holiday.