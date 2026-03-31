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    Additional Almaty-Tashkent direct flight to be launched

    20:41, 31 March 2026

    Uzbekstan's Qanot Sharq Airlines has launched direct regular flights from Tashkent to Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Additional Almaty-Tashkent direct flight to be launched
    Photo credit: qanot-sharq.ru

    The inaugural flight was welcomed at the Almaty International Airport with a traditional “water salute” and the first passengers were treated to sweets right at the gate.

    Flights are operated three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, via Airbus A321neo aircraft, with a flight time of 1.5 hours.

    “Launch of the direct flight will further promote business relations, tourism, and cultural ties, strengthening Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation,” the airport’s press service stated.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uzbekistan Airways was launching Tashkent-Atyrau flights starting March 29.

    Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Air communication Civil aviation Central Asia
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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