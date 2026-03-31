Additional Almaty-Tashkent direct flight to be launched

The inaugural flight was welcomed at the Almaty International Airport with a traditional “water salute” and the first passengers were treated to sweets right at the gate.

Flights are operated three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, via Airbus A321neo aircraft, with a flight time of 1.5 hours.

“Launch of the direct flight will further promote business relations, tourism, and cultural ties, strengthening Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation,” the airport’s press service stated.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uzbekistan Airways was launching Tashkent-Atyrau flights starting March 29.