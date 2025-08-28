ADB supports strategic road upgrade in Uzbekistan

The CAREC Road Corridor 2 Resilience and Modernization Project will upgrade approximately 87 kilometers (km) of the Guzar–Bukhara–Nukus–Beyneu (A380) highway in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, which includes the construction of a new 75 km bypass (Turtkul–Ellikkala–Beruniy) and the reconstruction of a 12 km section of the existing A380 highway. It will incorporate climate-resilient design features such as cement concrete pavement, elevated embankments, and improved drainage systems to better withstand climate impacts and extreme weather conditions.

“This investment will strengthen Uzbekistan’s role as a regional transit hub and support inclusive economic growth in Karakalpakstan,” said ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya. “By integrating climate-resilient infrastructure and intelligent transport systems, the project will ensure long-term sustainability and deliver safer and more efficient mobility for communities and businesses.”

ADB will support the installation of intelligent transport systems and weigh-in-motion technologies to improve traffic monitoring, enforce axle load regulations, and reduce road maintenance costs. Five rest and service areas will be developed along the corridor, with provisions for electric vehicle charging stations and gender-responsive features, including safe and accessible facilities for women.

The total project cost is $293.7 million, with the Government of Uzbekistan contributing $60.6 million. The project is aligned with Uzbekistan’s Strategy 2030 and ADB’s Strategy 2030 operational priorities, including climate resilience, gender equality, and regional integration.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of ADB and the Republic of Uzbekistan’s partnership. Since the Republic of Uzbekistan joined ADB in 1995, the bank has committed public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling about $14.3 billion to the country.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are keen on developing cooperation in the petrochemical industry.