EBRD promotes domestic production of pharmaceuticals in Uzbekistan

Nika Pharm will use the EBRD loan of up to US$ 20 million to restructure its balance sheet and upgrade equipment and facilities in order to increase production capacity, improve product quality and bring the entire manufacturing process into compliance with the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards of the World Health Organisation’s certification scheme.

The company has been an EBRD client since 2021 and is a well-established producer of tablets, capsules, sachets and nasal sprays for use in the treatment of common colds, as well as in gastroenterology, paediatrics and urology. During this time, Nika Pharm has become a leader in several key segments, including decongestants, and has shown strong and sustainable growth by replacing imports with high-quality local production.

The project will help to expand Nika Pharm’s manufacturing base, improve its sustainability and efficiency, and lead to an average 140 per cent increase in the company’s production of generic pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs. Together with GMP certification, this will allow Nika Pharm to strengthen its position both domestically and regionally.

Uzbekistan’s rapidly growing pharmaceuticals market, which is set to expand by a further 10 per cent by 2029, is dominated (around 75 per cent) by imported medicines. The project will help contribute to the government’s plan of eventually bringing the share of locally produced pharmaceuticals to 80 per cent.

The EBRD has invested over US$ 6.6 billion in Uzbekistan to date through 196 projects, with the majority of those funds supporting private entrepreneurship, contributing to the country’s economic development.

