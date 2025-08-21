ADB sells $3 billion 5-year global benchmark bond
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) yesterday priced a $3 billion 5-year global benchmark bond, proceeds of which will be part of ADB’s ordinary capital resources, the press service of the Bank reports.
“ADB issued its fourth US dollar global bond benchmark in 2025, strongly enabled by a broad and deep investor base that saw the 5-year transaction garner 2.7x over subscription,” said ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka. “We are very grateful to investors for their steadfast support of ADB."
The 5-year bond, with a coupon rate of 3.750% per annum payable semi-annually and with a maturity date of 28 August 2030, was priced at 99.545% to yield 4.77 basis points over the 3.875% US Treasury notes due July 2030.
The transaction was lead-managed by Citigroup, Nomura, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan.
The issue achieved wide primary market distribution with 41% placed in Asia; 35% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and 24% in the Americas. By investor type, 59% went to central banks and official institutions, 28% to banks, and 13% to fund managers and other types of investors.
ADB plans to raise about $36 billion–$37 billion from the capital markets in 2025.
