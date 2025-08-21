EN
    ADB sells $3 billion 5-year global benchmark bond

    19:15, 21 August 2025

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) yesterday priced a $3 billion 5-year global benchmark bond, proceeds of which will be part of ADB’s ordinary capital resources, the press service of the Bank reports. 

    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    “ADB issued its fourth US dollar global bond benchmark in 2025, strongly enabled by a broad and deep investor base that saw the 5-year transaction garner 2.7x over subscription,” said ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka. “We are very grateful to investors for their steadfast support of ADB."

    The 5-year bond, with a coupon rate of 3.750% per annum payable semi-annually and with a maturity date of 28 August 2030, was priced at 99.545% to yield 4.77 basis points over the 3.875% US Treasury notes due July 2030.

    The transaction was lead-managed by Citigroup, Nomura, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan.

    The issue achieved wide primary market distribution with 41% placed in Asia; 35% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and 24% in the Americas. By investor type, 59% went to central banks and official institutions, 28% to banks, and 13% to fund managers and other types of investors.

    ADB plans to raise about $36 billion–$37 billion from the capital markets in 2025.

    As reported previously, SoftBank Group is to invest $2 billion in Intel, continuing U.S. chip expansion. 

