ADB sells $3 billion 5-year global benchmark bond

“ADB issued its fourth US dollar global bond benchmark in 2025, strongly enabled by a broad and deep investor base that saw the 5-year transaction garner 2.7x over subscription,” said ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka. “We are very grateful to investors for their steadfast support of ADB."

The 5-year bond, with a coupon rate of 3.750% per annum payable semi-annually and with a maturity date of 28 August 2030, was priced at 99.545% to yield 4.77 basis points over the 3.875% US Treasury notes due July 2030.

The transaction was lead-managed by Citigroup, Nomura, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan.

The issue achieved wide primary market distribution with 41% placed in Asia; 35% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and 24% in the Americas. By investor type, 59% went to central banks and official institutions, 28% to banks, and 13% to fund managers and other types of investors.

ADB plans to raise about $36 billion–$37 billion from the capital markets in 2025.

