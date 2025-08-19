SoftBank Group to invest $2 billion in Intel, continuing U.S. chip expansion

"Semiconductors are the foundation of every industry," said SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in a joint statement with Intel, showing his commitment to expanding advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply in the United States.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said, "We are very pleased to deepen our relationship with SoftBank."

Under the agreement, SoftBank Group will acquire Intel common stock priced at $23 per share.

With the U.S. company's market capitalization at around $100 billion, SoftBank's investment would likely represent an equity stake of approximately 2 percent.

The move comes as Bloomberg News reported on Monday that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is in discussions for the government to take a stake of about 10 percent in Intel.

SoftBank Group is looking to increase its footprint in AI infrastructure in the United States, alongside companies such as OpenAI -- the developer of the widely used ChatGPT large language model.

SoftBank, OpenAI and other partners said in January that they will invest at least $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the United States over the next four years under a new project dubbed the Stargate Project.

