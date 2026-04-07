ADB launches new trust fund to accelerate progress on ASEAN Power Grid

The ASEAN Power Grid is one of Southeast Asia’s greatest opportunities, with the potential to deliver energy security for nearly 700 million people and power the region’s growth, said ADB President Masato Kanda. “Thanks to the strong support of our partners, today’s launch of this project preparation fund is a decisive step toward accelerating high-quality ASEAN Power Grid investments and turning regional ambition into action.”

The RCF is a key initiative delivered under the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund (AIF)—Southeast Asia’s largest regionally owned infrastructure financing platform—and will help the AIF expand its scale and impact. Initial funding equivalent to about $25 million consists of contributions from the Government of Australia, the Government of Canada, the European Union, the Government of Germany, and the Government of the United Kingdom.

Managed by ADB in close collaboration with the AIF Board and ASEAN member states, the RCF will accelerate project preparation by providing technical assistance and project readiness financing grants to support energy infrastructure projects. This includes feasibility studies, engineering design, financial structuring, and safeguards assessments. It will also fund activities related to policy advice, regulatory improvements, capacity building, and knowledge sharing to improve the enabling environment for the ASEAN Power Grid. The RCF will ensure projects are well-designed, bankable, and aligned with ASEAN members’ priorities.

Southeast Asia’s energy demand is expected to triple by 2050. The ASEAN Power Grid will help to unlock access to reliable and affordable power supply, including renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower.

ADB has pledged up to $10 billion over the next 10 years toward the ASEAN Power Grid and related investments to expedite cross-border power connections, national grid projects, and renewable energy initiatives that will facilitate energy trading. In October, ADB launched the ASEAN Power Grid Financing Initiative with the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Center for Energy, and the World Bank.

Last month, ADB announced that it was stepping up its support for ASEAN as its main bank. As well as supporting the ASEAN Power Grid, the bank is developing regional initiatives to deepen the region’s capital markets, build AI readiness, develop the blue economy, and build river basins’ resilience.

Established in 2011 by ASEAN member states and ADB to help close the region’s infrastructure investment gap, AIF mobilizes ASEAN’s own resources to deliver high-priority projects that drive economic integration and sustainable development.

Earlier, it was reported the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 90 billion tenge ($173.6 million equivalent) loan to Otbasy Bank JSC to expand access to affordable housing finance for women and offer green mortgage products for low- to moderate-income households across Kazakhstan.