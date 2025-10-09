ADB grants to support food security, health services, resilience in Afghanistan

The first grant, amounting to $370 million, will continue the delivery of essential health services in 17 provinces, including maternal, neonatal, and child health and nutrition; supply of essential drugs; and childhood immunizations. It will also provide inputs to produce staple crops and non-staple cash crops, orchard products, as well as livestock to at least 161,000 households in the country.

The second grant, amounting to $100 million, will provide critical food assistance to households in hunger hotspots. It will also support community-level actions to reduce the impact of shocks from weather and natural hazards, and provide alternative livelihood opportunities to communities affected by natural hazards including the August 31 earthquake.

