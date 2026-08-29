675 dead, 2,498 missing in Nepal mudslide: disaster authority

According to Nepal's Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, a total of 753 tourists had lost contact as of 17:30 local time, including 589 foreign nationals.

Kathmandu District Administrative Office issued an urgent notice on Saturday, calling on various associations, institutions, enterprises and individuals in Kathmandu to donate relief supplies to assist the victims in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a third Kazakhstani tourist might have been in the disaster-affected area along the Nepal-China border.