ADB and Japan launch $10 million fund to strengthen water security in Asia-Pacific

Japan will provide an initial contribution of 10 million US dollars to the newly created Water Initiative for Security, Efficiency and Resilience (WISER) Fund, which will support efforts to strengthen water systems, improve water-use efficiency, reduce disaster risks, and promote innovative solutions.

There is nothing more basic to life, or more decisive for development, than water, ADB President Masato Kanda said. He highlighted that effective water management supports agriculture, businesses, education, and economic growth, while also providing a reliable source of clean hydropower.

“When water systems fail, crops dry out, businesses slow, children miss school, and families become more vulnerable,” Kanda said. He added that countries in the region must accelerate investment and make water security a foundation for a more resilient future.

Japan’s Minister of Finance Satsuki Katayama said investment in the water sector is critical for sustainable development and improving living standards across the region. She noted that Japan’s contribution to the WISER Fund reflects its commitment to sharing expertise and strengthening cooperation with ADB.

Japan will provide technical knowledge gained from decades of experience in areas including reducing water losses, improving water supply and sanitation systems, managing wastewater, and responding to water-related disasters.

The WISER Fund will support ADB developing member countries through project preparation, policy reforms, technical training, knowledge exchange, digital innovation, and improved water governance.

Asia and the Pacific remain the world’s most vulnerable region to water-related disasters, with more than four in 10 global flood events occurring in Asia. Despite progress in improving water security, around 220 million people in the region still lack access to basic water services, while nearly 520 million people lack basic sanitation.

According to ADB’s latest Asian Water Development Outlook, 2.7 billion people in the region have moved away from extreme water insecurity since 2013. However, these achievements face increasing threats from environmental degradation, rising water-related hazards, and insufficient infrastructure investment.

Between 2021 and 2025, ADB committed 12.7 billion US dollars to the water sector, supporting projects that benefited about 63 million people. These initiatives included water sector reforms in Sri Lanka, investment in water services in the Philippines, the Glaciers to Farms initiative across Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Pakistan, and wastewater treatment improvements in Fiji.

As part of its global Water Forward initiative, ADB aims to provide 100 million people with improved access to safe water, sanitation, irrigation, and greater climate resilience between 2026 and 2030.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan allocates 3 billion tenge for the Lake Alakol shore protection project.