ADAC Cyclassics: Astana's Teunissen finishes second
The 205.3-kilometre race started in Buxtehude and finished in Hamburg, with the winner decided in a mass sprint. Teunissen positioned himself well for the final battle and delivered a strong sprint to finish second, taking a well-deserved podium in one of the key one-day races of the German racing calendar.
"It was a good day. After Tour de France, you never really know how everyone is feeling, so we just aimed for a good result and wanted to see how the legs were. In the end, I was still there with Davide (Toneatti) and Aaron (Gate) after the rest of the team had done a lot of work throughout the day. We already knew from the Tour de France that Aaron is very good at positioning and leading out, and he did a great job again today. He put me in a really good position and onto the right wheel. I’m normally not the fastest guy, but I had good legs and stayed in a good position for the sprint. To finish second in a WorldTour race here is a great result for me, so I’m really happy. A big thanks to the whole team, and I’m already looking forward to next week," said Mike Teunissen.
As reported earlier, Thomas Silva claimed victory on Stage 3, the Queen Stage of the Arctic Race of Norway.