ADAC Cyclassics: Astana's Teunissen finishes second

"It was a good day. After Tour de France, you never really know how everyone is feeling, so we just aimed for a good result and wanted to see how the legs were. In the end, I was still there with Davide (Toneatti) and Aaron (Gate) after the rest of the team had done a lot of work throughout the day. We already knew from the Tour de France that Aaron is very good at positioning and leading out, and he did a great job again today. He put me in a really good position and onto the right wheel. I’m normally not the fastest guy, but I had good legs and stayed in a good position for the sprint. To finish second in a WorldTour race here is a great result for me, so I’m really happy. A big thanks to the whole team, and I’m already looking forward to next week," said Mike Teunissen.