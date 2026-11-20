Children are still accounting for 55% of total cases.

Six А (H1N1) laboratory-confirmed cases have been detected since the beginning of the epidemiological season, including two among children under 14. None of them had received flu vaccines.

Besides, rhinovirus, bocavirus, adenovirus, and parainfluenza virus are circulating in the region. They constitute 37% of all detected viruses.

At the same time, over 120,000 people in the region have been vaccinated against the flu so far.

It was earlier reported, the Kazakh capital rolled out thousands of beds amid the respiratory infection season. Overall hospital bed occupancy in the Kazakh capital during the 2026-2027 epidemiological season reached 98%.