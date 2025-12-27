Actor of My Name is Kozha film, Nurlan Segizbayev, passed away

The Ministry extended deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Nurlan Segizbayev.

Nurlan Segizbayev made a significant contribution to Kazakh culture and art. He devoted his life to creativity and national spirituality, leaving behind a rich legacy.

The actor became widely known to audiences for his childhood role in Abdulla Karsakbayev’s film My Name is Kozha (Menin atym Kozha), which made him a unique figure in Kazakh cinema. His artistic images on screen hold a special place in the history of national art.

The vivid image, creative legacy, and inspiring life path of Nurlan Segizbayev will forever remain in the memory of our people, the letter of condolences reads.

