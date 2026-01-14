Actor Kiefer Sutherland detained after taxi altercation in Los Angeles

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 59-year-old actor was detained shortly after midnight after police received a report of an alleged assault on a taxi driver. Sutherland was reportedly intoxicated, entered the taxi and became involved in a conflict with the driver.

Authorities said the actor faces a charge related to making criminal threats, including threats to kill or cause serious bodily harm in order to intimidate. The taxi driver did not sustain injuries requiring medical attention.

Following his detention, Sutherland was taken to a Hollywood police station. He was later released on bail set at $50,000. The first court hearing in the case is scheduled for February 2. The investigation is ongoing.

Kiefer Sutherland is widely known for his role as Jack Bauer in the television series 24. The actor has previously faced legal issues, including arrests for driving under the influence and a 2009 assault case, in which the charges were later dropped.

