ActInSpace international hackathon kicks off in Tashkent

Organized in partnership with the National Centre for Space Studies of France, the Uzbekspace Agency, and the university, it brought together 100 students from across Uzbekistan working in teams to solve space-related challenges under time pressure.

Mentorship is provided by industry experts and specialists.

Uzbekspace Agency deputy director Mukhiddin Ibragimov said holding ActInSpace demonstrates Uzbekistan’s integration into the global space community.

The hackathon highlights space technologies not only as scientific tools but also as solutions to real-world societal challenges.

It showcases the creativity and readiness of young Uzbek specialists to respond to global challenges.

The winners will represent Uzbekistan at the international ActInSpace finals in Bordeaux, France, while the second and third-placed teams will receive internships at the Uzbekspace Agency.

