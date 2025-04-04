EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Acting president of South Korea discusses snap election process with NEC chief

    14:46, 4 April 2025

    Acting President Han Duck-soo spoke by phone with the chief of the National Election Commission (NEC) on Friday to discuss steps for a snap presidential election following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap reports.

    Acting president of South Korea discusses snap election process with NEC chief
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    In the phone talks with NEC chief Roh Tae-ak, Han highlighted the need to ensure a smooth snap election, saying it is key to restoring public trust following the political turmoil caused by Yoon's martial law declaration and subsequent impeachment, Han's office said

    Han also pointed out that the upcoming election will not just be about choosing a new president, but an important occasion for public unity and South Korea's future.

    Roh said the NEC will cooperate fully with the government to make sure the election will be held in a fair manner and without delay.

    After the phone talks, Han officially notified the NEC of the presidential vacancy.

    The date for the snap election, which must be held within 60 days of the ouster, is widely expected to be decided at the next Cabinet meeting Tuesday. Han has until April 14 to make the decision.

    Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean Constitutional Court has removed former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.

    South Korea Scandal Politics World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All