Acting president of South Korea discusses snap election process with NEC chief

In the phone talks with NEC chief Roh Tae-ak, Han highlighted the need to ensure a smooth snap election, saying it is key to restoring public trust following the political turmoil caused by Yoon's martial law declaration and subsequent impeachment, Han's office said

Han also pointed out that the upcoming election will not just be about choosing a new president, but an important occasion for public unity and South Korea's future.

Roh said the NEC will cooperate fully with the government to make sure the election will be held in a fair manner and without delay.

After the phone talks, Han officially notified the NEC of the presidential vacancy.

The date for the snap election, which must be held within 60 days of the ouster, is widely expected to be decided at the next Cabinet meeting Tuesday. Han has until April 14 to make the decision.

Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean Constitutional Court has removed former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.