Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan strengthens its position in international arena

Founded in June 2015, Beijing Silk Road Culture Development is a transnational structure that includes the Silk Road International Education Center, Silk Road Publishing, and the Silk Road Innovation and Development Institute, among others.

During the negotiations, the key areas of cooperation were identified, including organizing joint exhibitions, conducting scientific research and international conferences, implementing academic mobility programs with universities of the People’s Republic of China for students and faculty, as well as developing internship and creative programs aimed at supporting talented youth.

Following the meeting, to ensure the consistent and effective implementation of the agreements reached, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the parties.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan and Croatia are strengthening cultural cooperation.