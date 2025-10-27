Abzal Nukenov relieved of his post as head of internal policy department of President's Executive Office

“By order of the Head of State, Abzal Nukenov is relieved of his position as head of the internal policy department of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the Akorda press service said.

Abzal Nukenov was born on July 21, 1978, in the Almaty region. He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 2000.

He began his career as a consultant in the Ideological Work Department of the Central Apparatus of the Republican Political Party Otan.

In 2006–2009, he served as deputy akim of the Auezov district in Almaty.

In 2016–2018, he was vice minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan.

In 2019–2022, he was appointed deputy akim of Karaganda region.

He has been serving as head of the internal policy department of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan since March 11, 2025.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday has signed a decree appointing Magzhan Ilyassov as Kazakhstan’s ambassador to the U.S.