Abu Dhabi to boost urban comfort with 5,000 new trees

The program aims to reinforce urban comfort, provide a healthier environment for residents and visitors, and improve the city’s overall aesthetic appeal.

It aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision of enhancing quality of life and achieving environmental sustainability through the development of green infrastructure that supports community wellbeing and reflects the aspirations of a modern city.

So far, works have covered 21 locations on Abu Dhabi Island, with over 2,000 diverse trees planted last year. This year, the Municipality is implementing new phases of the project, adding approximately 1,800 trees at fresh island sites and 3,200 trees across mainland locations. In total, 5,000 shade trees will line walkways, cycling tracks, and running paths.

Officials highlight that the project represents a sustainable investment, contributing to lower temperatures, natural shade, improved air quality, reduced dust and noise, and enhanced biodiversity. It also strengthens the city’s urban landscape, creating a more comfortable environment for residents and an attractive destination for visitors, while supporting community wellbeing.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Union rolled out record wildfire response for summer 2026.