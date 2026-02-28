Abu Dhabi prohibits junk food advertising

In line with the new policy of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, images of food and beverages high in fat, sugar and salt are now banned from billboards, digital screens and any other form of outdoor advertising in the UAE capital.

This measure is part of a broader campaign to combat obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

Alongside the advertising ban, authorities have introduced a nutritional labelling system that ranks food products from A (healthiest) to E (least healthy).

On top of that, the most harmful products will be placed in the least accessible areas of supermarkets, making healthier choices more visible and convenient for consumers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the United Kingdom introduced ban on junk food advertising on television before 9pm and online at all times, as part of new regulations aimed at reducing childhood obesity,