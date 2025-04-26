34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair kicks off

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, this year’s fair is being held under the theme "Knowledge Illuminates Our Community", and features participation from 1,400 exhibitors representing 96 countries.

The fair offers a comprehensive programme with around 2,000 activities and events, catering to readers, intellectuals, publishers, and content creators. It continues to serve as a global platform for cultural dialogue, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading international hub for knowledge and creativity.

The event reflects the UAE’s strategic vision of investing in culture, supporting the publishing industry, and promoting dialogue among civilisations.

The book fair features panel discussions and interactive exhibits highlighting Ibn Sina’s legacy, discussing his ideas, achievements, and impact on human civilisation, marking 1,000 years since the publication of his seminal work "The Canon of Medicine", a landmark text that profoundly influenced the global advancement of medical science.

The fair also celebrates "One Thousand and One Nights" as the "Book of the World", recognising its timeless influence across cultures and its enduring inspiration for writers and artists worldwide.

Moreover, the Culture of the Caribbean Basin has been chosen as this year’s Guest of Honour, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to fostering global cultural partnerships and providing enriching knowledge experiences that deepen intercultural exchange, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for intellectual and cultural exchange.

