Above 2,000 tourists visit Baikonur Cosmodrome to watch each rocket launch

He told a briefing, over 2,000 tourists visit the Baikonur Cosmodrome to watch each rocket launch.

One of the problems hindering the development of tourism is the lack of accommodations. All the hotels struggle with the demand for rooms when the rockets are launched.

He added it is planned to develop children’s and youth tourism at Baikonur and to hold various children’s congresses.

As earlier reported, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-27 spaceship blasted off from Site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 10:47 am.