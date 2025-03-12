Astana Opera to celebrate Nauryz spring holiday with Kazakh folk music concert

The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees will perform Kazakh folk music pieces, and young academy attendees from Russia and Mongolia will sing in Kazakh.

According to the academy’s executive director, Aisulu Tani, Nauryz Duman is a special project, a kind of brand that unites the academy attendees.

“With this musical evening, we emphasize that art knows no boundaries. The Kazakh language, its melodiousness and depth, will become a unifying principle for the performers, who, despite their different ancestries, will be able to convey to the audience the beauty and richness of our culture. Of course, according to tradition, the academy attendees will treat everyone to qymyz,” Aisulu Tani shared.

The concert program emphasizes the song heritage of the Kazakh people, which is incredibly diverse and rich. It harmoniously combines ancient nomadic strains, melodic modulations and poetic imagery. Folk songs reflect the history, traditions and worldview of the Kazakhs, passed down from generation to generation. They cover a wide range of topics, from love and nature, to heroic epics and philosophical reflections.

Some 30 works will be presented to the audience, each conveying the spirit of the Kazakh people. The artists will perform Ukili Ybyrai’s “Gakku”, Saken Seifullin’s “Tau Ishinde”, Abai’s “Zhelsiz Tunde Zharyq Ai”, folk songs “Lyailim”, “Ainamkoz”, “Manmanger”, “Alqonyr”, “Ghashyghym”, “16 Qyz”, “Shapibai-au”, “Saulem-ai”, “Gulderaiym”, “Tileu Qabaq” (Sarysholaqtyn ani), Mairanyn ani “Maira”, and much more.

As a reminder, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy has been a platform for the development of young vocalists for 4 years now. Its attendees are talented performers who are trained by the best teachers.

The concert will also feature Aigerim Temirbekova, Assylzat Nugymanova, Dilnaz Omarkhanova, Ruzilya Tyumentseva, Sara Sadygulova, Kuanysh Belal, Adil Sultan, Ablai Beken and Munkhtuvshin Khorolgarav.

“Performing works in the Kazakh language is a creative challenge, as well as an opportunity to delve deeper into the culture of Kazakhstan, understand its traditions and history through music. I think that for the audience this concert will be a good opportunity to enjoy beautiful music and feel part of a great celebration,” the academy attendee from Mongolia Munkhtuvshin Khorolgarav concluded.

As noted by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: “Nauryz symbolizes renewal and it should be celebrated in a new way: meaningfully, creatively, with the introduction of new distinctive elements.”

In Kazakhstan, Nauryz is celebrated on a special scale: yurts are set up, festive dastarkhans are laid, where the central place is occupied by nauryz kozhe – a traditional dish of seven ingredients, symbolizing abundance and well-being. On this day, it is customary to forgive offenses, wish each other happiness and health, and also organize folk festivities with songs, dances, and games.

Astana Opera has also prepared an extensive program for the celebration of Nauryz. Thus, it opens with a concert of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, then Yevgeniy Brusilovsky’s opera Qyz Zhibek and the musical evening Nauryz-Koktem will be presented to the audience.

As reported, the city of Aktau plans to hold world record event for Nauryz celebration.