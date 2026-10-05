About 3 mln trees to be planted in Pavlodar region

With the fall planting season underway, Pavlodar region has begun expanding its forested areas using seedlings prepared in advance for the campaign.

According to the regional Department of Subsoil Use, Environment and Water Resources, the campaign is part of the Comprehensive Forest Reproduction and Restoration Plan for 2021-2027.

In previous years, 16.4 million seedlings were planted across 2,900 hectares in Pavlodar region.

Experts say the reforestation efforts will not only expand the region’s forested areas but also help preserve natural resources and maintain environmental stability.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that over 1.1 million trees, shrubs, and flowers are expected to be planted in Astana in 2026 as part of the city’s ongoing greening program.