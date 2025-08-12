About 28,000 kids set to start school this year in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

Six educational facilities, including two schools, three additional buildings, and a dormitory, are under construction in Shymkent. Two new schools and an extra building will be commissioned by the beginning of the new academic year.

12 schools for 17,300 pupils are being built in the city under the Comfortable School national project. 11 schools were put into service last year. 1,500-seat and 1,200-seat schools will open their doors on September 1. In addition, seven schools creating space for 3,135 pupils are being built in the city using other sources of financing. Of which five for 2,535 schoolchildren will be commissioned by the end of the year.

24 schools will be repaired in 2025-2027 under the renovation program.

This year, 27,546 children will start school in Shymkent. 271,123 pupils from grades 1 to grades 11 will attend schools at large.

