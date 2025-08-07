11 schools to open doors in Almaty region on Sept 1

11 new schools will open their doors in the region at the beginning of the new academic year, the regional education department said.

Of which four schools will be commissioned in Yenbekshi district, three in Talgar district, two more in Ili district, and another one in Zhambyl region.

There were 437 public and 47 private schools in the region in the 2024-2025 academic year. 352,000 graduated from public and 16,253 from private schools in 2024-2025. The total number of schoolchildren grew by 11,059 compared to the previous year.

35,500 children are expected to start school this year in the region. Of which 25,807 applied for schools through an e-system.

To note, four school to open their doors in Kyzylorda region on September 1.