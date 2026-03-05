About 1,000 Kyrgyz citizens live in Saudi Arabia, 6000 piligrims to return
There are approximately 7,000 Kyrgyz citizens in Saudi Arabia, of whom around 1,000 are permanent residents, and the rest are pilgrims, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziyev announced this at Jogorku Kenesh.
He noted that two flights to Bishkek and Osh will arrive tonight.
"127 and 98 Kyrgyz citizens will arrive. The next flights will be on Friday. The situation there is calm," he said.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that more than 9,000 Kazakhstani nationals are still stranded in Middle Eastern countries.