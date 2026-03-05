About 1,000 Kyrgyz citizens live in Saudi Arabia, 6000 piligrims to return

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziyev announced this at Jogorku Kenesh.

He noted that two flights to Bishkek and Osh will arrive tonight.

"127 and 98 Kyrgyz citizens will arrive. The next flights will be on Friday. The situation there is calm," he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that more than 9,000 Kazakhstani nationals are still stranded in Middle Eastern countries.