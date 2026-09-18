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    Abdirov retains Central Election Commission chairman role

    10:25, 18 September 2026

    According to presidential decree, Nurlan Abdirov has been reappointed to the post of Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Abdirov retains Central Election Commission chairman role
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday had signed a decree, reappointing Elvira Azimova as chair of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

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