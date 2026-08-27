Abai’s contributions and spiritual heritage described as shared cultural legacy of ECO member states

Titled “Abai’s Legacy – World Pride of Kazakhstan,” the event brought together heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Tehran, Abai scholars, representatives of the intellectual community, and members of the media.

Opening the seminar, ECO Cultural Institute President Muhammad Hassan praised Abai’s literary and philosophical contributions, describing his spiritual heritage as part of the shared cultural legacy of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Iran Ontalap Onalbayev delivered a presentation titled “On the Great Abai,” highlighting the poet’s multifaceted role as a thinker, poet, educator, and one of the founders of modern Kazakh national literature.

The ambassador underscored the enduring relevance of Abai’s ideas on education and knowledge, hard work, honesty, national unity, and the development of a just society. He noted that these principles continue to resonate in the modern world.

Participants also discussed the international dimension of Abai’s legacy. His works have been translated into numerous languages, including Persian, helping introduce his ideas to readers beyond Kazakhstan. At the same time, Eastern literature played an important role in shaping Abai’s intellectual and creative development.

Kazakhstan continues to promote Abai’s works internationally, presenting the poet and philosopher as a figure whose ideas and values have universal relevance.

The seminar featured presentations by Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Iranian, and Uzbek scholars, who examined various aspects of Abai’s literary, philosophical, and spiritual heritage. Participants also viewed a video presentation showcasing the richness of Abai’s cultural legacy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the 181st anniversary of Abai Kunanbaiuly had been marked in Baku.