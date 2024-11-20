Abai Scientific and Cultural Center opens in Semey

Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva sent a congratulatory letter on the occasion of the solemn opening of the center.

Representatives of the Culture and Information Ministry, statesmen and public figures, scientists and journalists attended the solemn event.

Its goal is to promote Abai legacy, expand cooperation between the Abai University and Abai Zhidebay-Borili state historical and cultural, literary and memorial museum reserve and strengthen ties between the Abai centers abroad.

This year a monument honoring Abai was unveiled in Budapest, Hungary.

Monuments to Kazakh philosopher, poet and enlightener Abai were also opened in Tehran in 2007, Baku in 2010, Cairo in 2016, and Rennes in 2016.

