Abai region supports New Constitution

The keynote event was a meeting with regional activists at the Abai Regional Library. Around 500 people participated, including deputies of the Maslikhat (local representative body), members of public councils, and representatives from political parties, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, veteran organizations, businesses, education, healthcare, and the scientific community.

Photo credit: Ali Galym

The dialogue centered on the provisions of the New Constitution draft and the significance of the upcoming national referendum scheduled for March 15.

State Counselor Erlan Karin noted that the work on developing the draft was based on principles of openness and broad public engagement, incorporating citizen proposals submitted via the e-Otinish and eGov digital platforms. According to him, the proposed changes aim to strengthen the stability of the public administration system, balance the powers and responsibilities of government branches, and prioritize human capital, education, science, and innovation as the state's strategic priorities.

Photo credit: Ali Galym

"Most of the key conceptual provisions of the New Constitution were proposed directly by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. For instance, the new preamble was developed in accordance with the President's conceptual theses. The Head of State is the author of numerous norms and innovative initiatives aimed at protecting the interests of our citizens," Karin highlighted.

Photo credit: Ali Galym

Discussions covered the roles of culture, historical memory, and national identity. Erlan Karin emphasized that the New Constitution is regarded not only as a legal document but as a modern social contract reflecting society's values. He noted that a human-centric approach lies at the heart of the document, where the rights, freedoms, and opportunities of citizens become the primary focus of state policy.

Photo credit: Ali Galym

It is noted that the meetings in the Abai region demonstrated significant public attention toward the upcoming referendum and a high level of support for the New Constitution project. Participants noted that the document reflects society's demand for justice, stability, and modernization, while strengthening social guarantees and creating conditions for the country's dynamic development.

On Monday, Head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay said in an interview that preparations for the referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution are underway ‘very actively.’