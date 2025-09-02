A$250,000 Lego haul: Police bust major toy theft in Australia

The discovery was made during a raid on a residence in Royal Park last Saturday. Officers found close to 2,500 items, among them about 1,700 unopened Lego sets, as well as plush toys, water pistols and toy trucks. Investigators believe the products were meant to be resold through online platforms.

The scale of the find was so extensive that three trucks were needed to transport the haul, with additional officers called in to assist. Authorities noted that it was the largest seizure carried out under the state’s retail crime crackdown.

The accused is expected to appear before the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on 30 September.

Police emphasized that the operation, known as Operation Measure and conducted jointly with retailers, has already resulted in thousands of arrests and has contributed to a noticeable decline in shoplifting cases across the state in recent months.

