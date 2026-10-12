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    A special birthday: Tokayev promises a gift for Milana Bitimova

    22:18, 12 October 2026

    Milana Bitimova, 15, from Semey, received an unusual birthday greeting at the National Center for Children's Rehabilitation. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally wished her a happy birthday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    A special birthday: Tokayev promises a gift for Milana Bitimova
    Video screenshot

    On October 12, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, visited the National Center for Children’s Rehabilitation in Astana.

    During the visit, the Head of State learned that one of the young patients had a birthday and decided to greet her personally. Footage was published on the Telegram channel @baltabayev.

    Milana, who comes from a family of six children, lives with cerebral palsy. Her mother, Yekaterina, stays at home to care for the children, and her father, Kairat, works in window fabrication and installation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went in to see Milana and asked about her well-being and how she was doing. He wished her a happy 15th birthday and posed for a photo with her.

    The President also promised to send the girl a gift and photos bearing his personal autograph.

    President of Kazakhstan, Belgian royals visit children's rehabilitation center in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan, Belgian royals visit children's rehabilitation center in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Astana Children Society
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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