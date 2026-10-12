President of Kazakhstan, Belgian royals visit children's rehabilitation center in Astana

The distinguished guests were briefed on the comprehensive care provided to children with various developmental disabilities.

They learned about modern approaches to medical and psychological-pedagogical rehabilitation, as well as social adaptation, aimed at developing communication skills, cognitive abilities, and independence among children with special needs.

Photo source: Akorda

Robotic rehabilitation technologies are also incorporated into individualized rehabilitation programs.

Particular emphasis is placed on social integration and creating conditions that enable children to participate fully in society.

Photo source: Akorda

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde spoke with children, their parents, and medical staff, and took part in an interactive program.

Photo: Akorda

At the conclusion of their visit, the distinguished guests signed the Center’s Guest Book.

Photo source: Akorda

The National Center for Children’s Rehabilitation provides comprehensive care to children with complex neuropsychiatric conditions, musculoskeletal disorders, speech, cognitive, and behavioral impairments, including cerebral palsy and autism spectrum disorders.

Photo source: Akorda

Each year, more than 5,000 patients from all regions of Kazakhstan receive rehabilitation services at the Center.

Photo source: Akorda

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Philippe adopted a joint statement outlining key areas of bilateral cooperation.