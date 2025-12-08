A season of unity: How Astana’s charity fair blended festive spirit and cultural exchange

The charity fair is one of the capital's most anticipated events of the season, attracting tens of thousands of visitors. More than 30 foreign embassies and around 20 non-governmental organizations took part, offering handmade souvenirs, traditional products, national dishes, and beverages.

At the Portuguese stand, visitors were introduced not only to souvenirs reflecting the country’s cultural heritage but also to traditional snacks prepared especially for the fair. According to Portuguese chef Roberto Santos, the items attracted attention because they were unfamiliar to local visitors.

“For visitors, this is interesting because these are products and items they do not usually see. Many people were buying tableware and items that are not available here. It is interesting for them, and it is important,” Santos said.

Just a short distance away, the German stand drew steady crowds with the aroma of freshly prepared holiday treats. Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan Monika Iwersen shared how the embassy team prepared for the event, noting that many of the cookies were handmade together with colleagues and their spouses - reflecting a traditional way of celebrating the holiday season in Germany.

According to Iwersen, baking holiday cookies is an important family ritual in Germany, alongside visiting Christmas markets and spending time together during the winter period. She also highlighted the shared values that bring Germany and Kazakhstan closer during festive times.

“What unites Germany and Kazakhstan is, for one, that the holidays in Kazakhstan, as well as Christmas in Germany, are very much a family affair. It brings the family together,” she explained. “I feel here in this market, but also in general, that Kazakh people are very open to other countries’ traditions. If it’s us, it’s Christmas; if it’s others, they celebrate with us, just as we celebrate Nowruz with the Kazakh people. I think there are many cultural connections that we have, and we are happy to welcome many Kazakh visitors here today.”

The Spanish stand offered visitors paella, jamón, traditional pastries, wines, and decorative holiday items. Speaking about cultural similarities, José Maria Carbonell Bach, Consul of the Embassy of Spain, emphasized the importance of family ties and shared values.

“We’re very familiar, we’re very family-driven. We love each other, we are kind to each other, we care about each other. So I think the love of people is something I can see both in Kazakhstan’s culture and on the Spanish side,” he said.

All funds raised during the Christmas Charity Fair will be distributed among charitable organizations.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakh national cuisine was presented at a charity fair in Dushanbe. Kazakhstan’s stand saw a large influx of guests who enjoyed national dances and songs. Visitors eagerly sampled traditional dishes such as beshbarmak, baursaq, chak-chak, zhent, irimshik, and qurt.