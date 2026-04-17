“A relief”: World leaders react to Israel–Lebanon ceasefire announcement

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres praised the announcement of the extension of the fire and praised the role of the United States in the agreement.

“I hope this will pave the way for negotiations towards a long-term solution to the conflict & contribute to ongoing efforts toward a lasting & comprehensive peace in the region. I urge everyone to fully respect the ceasefire and to comply with international law at all times,” Guterres wrote.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen described the ceasefire as a “relief,” noting the human cost of the conflict.

“Now, we need not just a temporary pause, but a path to permanent peace. Europe will continue to call for the full respect of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

And we will keep supporting the Lebanese people through substantial humanitarian aid,” she said.

President of the European Council António Costa called the agreement “excellent news” and stressed the need for implementation and verification.

“It is essential that Israel and Lebanon engage in meaningful negotiations that deliver concrete results - for the sake of their peoples and the prospect of a sustainable peace. The EU will continue to support Lebanon. Empowering the authorities to disarm Hezbollah is the only sustainable solution for restoring Lebanon's stability,” he stated.

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand said Ottawa welcomes the ceasefire as a step toward de-escalation.

“This is an important step towards de-escalation, and all parties must fully respect and implement the ceasefire to prevent further loss of life,” the minister said. “Canada reaffirms our strong support for Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and state institutions. We stand in solidarity with civilians who continue to bear the consequences of a conflict they did not choose. Canada will continue to advocate for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as for broader regional stability.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates praised diplomatic efforts behind the agreement and emphasized the importance of continued international coordination.

“The Ministry emphasized the importance of continued effective international coordination to prevent further escalation and avert its humanitarian and security repercussions in the region,” the statement reads. “This step represents a pivotal moment in the path towards establishing national security and stability. The Ministry also affirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and its continued support for the brotherly Lebanese people in achieving their aspirations for security, stability, development, and prosperity.”

Portugal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the ceasefire as a crucial step toward stability.

“This is a crucial step to avoid the terrible suffering of the Lebanese people and for the stability of the Middle East.

It is essential that all parties respect it and transform this opportunity into lasting peace, in full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon,” the ministry stated.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the announcement and reiterated its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates affirmed in a statement Jordan's absolute support for the Lebanese state in asserting its control and sovereignty over all Lebanese territories, confining arms to the hands of the state, reactivating its national institutions, the reform steps it has taken, and its efforts to preserve Lebanon's resources and the safety and unity of its lands,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia also welcomed the ceasefire announcement, emphasizing the importance of adherence to its terms and highlighting the role of diplomatic efforts in reaching the agreement.

As Qazinform reported earlier, after the announcement of the ceasefire agreement, US President Donald Trump shared plans to host leaders of Israel and Lebanon at the White House for further negotiations.