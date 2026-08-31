A new era begins in Kazakhstan’s history, Erlan Karin

He said for the past five to seven years, Kazakhstan has drastically changed, becoming a state of a completely new type.

He emphasized that citizens are already beginning to see and feel the positive results of reforms.

Expressing gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Karin pledged to continue faithfully fulfilling tasks for the future of Kazakhstan. He stressed that the goal now is to embed new constitutional values into public life and consciousness.

Karin highlighted that the Qurultay elections and constitutional reforms have brought many new names and personalities into public life.

He called on citizens to unite around the President and strengthen collective efforts during this historic moment.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree to appoint Erlan Karin as the Vice President of Kazakhstan following his election by the Qurultay deputies.