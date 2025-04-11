A new dormitory unveils in Almaty

The dormitory was built using private investments for the students of the Kazakh National Women’s Teachers’ Training University.

There are dormitory rooms, study spaces, and a conference hall for students’ convenience.

There are 127 dormitories in the city for 40,300 students. 16 new dorms were commissioned in 2024 for 4,304 students, more will open this year to accommodate 6,000 students.

As earlier reported, 2,656-bed dormitories of the Eurasian National University were opened in Astana this January. Each of them has coworking areas, libraries, gyms that create conformable conditions for students.