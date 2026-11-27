A new champion emerges at 2026 National Dog Show
A black and tan coonhound named Rocker has been crowned Best in Show at the 2026 National Dog Show in the United States, with the winner revealed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The competition, organized by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, took place on Nov. 14-15 in Oaks, Pennsylvania, marking the 25th anniversary of the televised National Dog Show.
According to competition results published by Showsight, the black and tan coonhound won the Hound Group before securing the Best in Show title.
The National Dog Show brings together dogs competing across seven groups, with each group winner advancing to the final round for the Best in Show title.
The organizers have already announced the dates for next year’s competition, scheduled for Nov. 20-21, 2027.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that pet owners in Kazakhstan can now confirm their registration details via the eGov Mobile app, eliminating the need for SMS verification.