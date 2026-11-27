The competition, organized by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, took place on Nov. 14-15 in Oaks, Pennsylvania, marking the 25th anniversary of the televised National Dog Show.

Photo credit: instagram.com/natldogshow/

According to competition results published by Showsight, the black and tan coonhound won the Hound Group before securing the Best in Show title.

Photo credit: instagram.com/natldogshow/

The National Dog Show⁠ brings together dogs competing across seven groups, with each group winner advancing to the final round for the Best in Show title.

Photo credit: www.instagram.com/natldogshow/

The organizers have already announced the dates for next year’s competition, scheduled for Nov. 20-21, 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that pet owners in Kazakhstan can now confirm their registration details via the eGov Mobile app, eliminating the need for SMS verification.