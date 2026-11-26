Starting November 25, pet owners have two options to confirm their details during registration.

With eGov Mobile, pet owners open the app on their smartphone and scan a QR code, autofilling their individual identification number (IIN) and full name in the system without sending any SMS.

The existing SMS verification method remains available, ensuring access for citizens without smartphones.

The eGov Mobile app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

The new feature aims to make pet registration easier and save citizens time.

As previously reported, Higgsfield AI and eGov.GPT are among the AI & Digital Bridge Awards 2026 winners.