Kazakh pet owners can now verify registration via eGov Mobile
Pet owners in Kazakhstan can now confirm their registration details via the eGov Mobile app, eliminating the need for SMS verification, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Forestry and Wildlife Committee.
Starting November 25, pet owners have two options to confirm their details during registration.
With eGov Mobile, pet owners open the app on their smartphone and scan a QR code, autofilling their individual identification number (IIN) and full name in the system without sending any SMS.
The existing SMS verification method remains available, ensuring access for citizens without smartphones.
The eGov Mobile app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.
The new feature aims to make pet registration easier and save citizens time.
As previously reported, Higgsfield AI and eGov.GPT are among the AI & Digital Bridge Awards 2026 winners.