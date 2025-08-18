A new agro-industrial project in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region 

The representatives of Uzbekistan held meetings with the leadership of Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, Sembcorp Industries, and Wilmar International. During the negotiations, specific plans and measures for developing cooperation were defined.

An agreement was reached on developing a program to improve the efficiency of Uzbekistan’s special economic zones, including the introduction of a “one-stop shop” mechanism and modern infrastructure with the involvement of strategic investments.

The initiative to create a pilot special economic zone based on the Singaporean model was also discussed. For this purpose, a joint group of experts will be established.

Another significant achievement was the agreement on measures to implement an agro-industrial project that will create 1,800 jobs in Urtachirchiq district of Tashkent region.

Overall, the visit demonstrated the Singaporean side’s interest in long-term cooperation and opened new prospects for attracting investments and implementing joint projects.

