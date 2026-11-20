The zoo announced her death on November 19, saying veterinarians and animal care staff had made multiple attempts to help Fiona after a knitted hat accidentally entered her enclosure the previous week.

Despite extensive treatment, the animal’s condition deteriorated, and efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

“We are in shock at the moment. We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore,” Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike said.

According to the zoo, veterinary specialists tried to help the hat pass through Fiona’s digestive system. She received round-the-clock monitoring and supportive care, but the obstruction eventually became a medical emergency.

“Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore,” Jenike added.

From a fragile newborn to an internet sensation

Fiona’s story began on January 24, 2017, when she was born six weeks prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds (approximately 13 kilograms), significantly below the normal birth weight for a hippopotamus.

Unable to stand or nurse independently, she required intensive care from zookeepers and veterinarians.

The Cincinnati Zoo began documenting her recovery through photographs and videos, sharing updates about her feeding, swimming lessons and gradual improvement.

Millions of people around the world followed the tiny hippo’s progress, turning Fiona into one of the zoo’s most recognizable animals.

In an official video released in May 2017, the zoo celebrated her fourth month of life, revealing that she had reached 254 pounds and learned to navigate deep water.

Her popularity continued long after her recovery. According to a 2025 statement from Cincinnati Zoo, staff had shared daily updates about Fiona throughout her first year because audiences were so invested in her survival.

Her story also inspired children’s books and helped raise awareness about hippopotamus conservation.

It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency. https://t.co/X0GVbDAiEQ https://t.co/7wLF0uclWB — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) November 19, 2026

City leaders pay tribute

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval paid tribute to Fiona on social media, describing her as a symbol of perseverance and joy.

“Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati. She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world,” he wrote on X.

The mayor said the city was heartbroken by the loss of an animal that had become an important part of the community.

Fiona would have celebrated her 10th birthday in January 2027.

Her story, from an exceptionally fragile newborn to an internationally beloved animal, remains one of the Cincinnati Zoo’s most widely followed accounts of survival.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that two Amur tiger cubs born prematurely at the Karaganda Zoo had survived their fragile first weeks and were growing stronger under the care of zoo staff.