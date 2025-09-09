A million Kazakhstanis to master AI skills

"One million Kazakhstanis will master AI skills in the next five years. Programs such as TUMO, Tomorrow School, AI Sana, AI Olymp and Day of AI initiative will be launched for pupils and students," Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev told the Government meeting.

He reminded the AI Qyzmet program was developed for public servants, AI Corporate for quasi-sector, and online course and acceleration programs, including Tech Orda and Qazqoders and Yandex courses, for wider public.

Utmost attention is paid to the development of the International AI Center alem.ai designed to blend education, science, business and state technologies. The center will provide open spaces, courses for schoolchildren and students, startups and acceleration, scientific research and center for digital solutions in public administration. The center will open this October within the Digital Bridge.

He also announced the AI Ministry will be developed at the ground of the Digital Development Ministry.