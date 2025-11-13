A glimpse into the past: Rare footage reveals Kazakhstan’s legendary dancer

“This historically valuable video material, in which the artist dances to the folk song ‘Bipyl,’ is currently stored in the Kazakhstan Central State Archive of Film, Photo, and Sound Recordings and has never been published before,” the ministry said.

According to experts, the footage was filmed during the closing concert of the Ten-Day Festival of Kazakh Literature and Art, which took place on December 21, 1958.

The event is considered one of the first large-scale cultural showcases introducing the Soviet Union to the Kazakh people's culture and art.

In 1934, Shara Zhienkulova performed the Kazakh national dance “Kelinshek” for the first time in Mukhtar Auezov’s play “Aiman – Sholpan.”

In addition, in Yevgeny Brusilovsky’s operas “Kyz Zhibek,” “Zhalbyr,” and “Yer Targyn,” she widely popularized the art of Kazakh national dance, the ministry says.

