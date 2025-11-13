210th anniversary of great Kazakh composer Tattimbet Kazangapuly marked in Ankara

Those attending the event were TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Kazakhstan's representative to TURKSOY Nışankül Karataeva, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ankara Yerkebulan Sapiyev, former Secretary General of TURKSOY and former Minister of Culture of Kazakhstan, Ambassador Dussanbay Kasseinov, Secretary General of the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World Ilyas Demirci, representatives of diplomatic missions, art lovers, and mass media.

Photo credit: TURKSOY

Addressing the attendees, Secretary General Sultan Raev emphasised that Tattimbet was not only a folk artist but also the voice and conscience of the Kazakh people, saying:

“Tattimbet Kazangapuly is a great artist who conveyed the spirit, history and emotions of the Kazakh people through the strings of his dombra. His works echo the vastness of the steppe, the freedom of the wind, and the honour and love of his people. He turned the dombra into the language of a people, blending traditional music with aesthetic depth and leaving it as a legacy for future generations. Today, this legacy is not only Kazakhstan's but also the common cultural value of the entire Turkic world."

Secretary General Raev also recalled that the Tattimbet Park and monument, which was opened upon his initiative in Ankara, are an expression of respect for the great master's legacy, stating, ‘Such events strengthen cultural ties among Turkic peoples.’

Mr. Raev thanked the artists from Kazakhstan as well as Prof. Jangali Jüzbay and his student Kairat Aytbayev, saying, ‘They are our contemporary folk artists who keep Tattimbet's music alive.’

In his speech, H. E. Yerkebulan Sapiyev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ankara, emphasised that cultural heritage is a powerful bond which unites Turkic peoples.

“Works by Tattimbet Kazangapuly are a unique heritage that reflects the spirit, subtlety and inner elegance of the Kazakh people. Each “küy” we heard this evening is not only the voice of the Kazakh steppe, but also the incarnation of the shared emotions of the Turkic World. The cultural unity of the Turkic World lives on in the strings of the dombıra, the sound of the kopuz, and the melodies of our shared history. This unity strengthens the feeling of brotherhood between our peoples and allows us to view the future with confidence," he said.

Ambassador Sapiyev thanked TURKSOY and the artists who contributed to the organisation of the event, saying, ‘We are grateful to everyone who worked on this meaningful evening. Tattimbet's legacy will further strengthen the cultural bridge between our peoples.’

Dussanbay Kasseinov, the former Secretary General of TURKSOY and former Minister of Culture of Kazakhstan, said the following words concerning Tattimbet's art:

"Tattimbet Kazangapuly is not just a master of the küy; he is a great artist who conveys the spirit, history and emotions of his people through the dombra. His music echoes the voice, heart and identity of the Kazakh people.”

Mr. Kasseinov further stated that Tattimbet's works hold a special place in the spiritual world of the Kazakh people and added: ’Such gatherings are the most beautiful examples of keeping our common culture alive."

Photo credit: TURKSOY

The event featured performances by leading Kazakh artists, including Professor Jangali Jüzbay of the Kulas Bayseitov National University of Arts and young artist Kairat Aytbayev, the soloist of the Kazakkonsert Ensemble.

Professor Jangali Jüzbay performed the pieces ‘Naz Kosbasar’ (Sembek Aydosulı), ‘Sılkım Kız’ (Kızdarbek Törebayulı) and ‘Bes Töre’ (Tattimbet Kazangapulı). It was emphasised that the piece ‘Bes Töre’ is a humorous work composed with a critical approach towards local rulers who oppressed their people.

Photo credit: TURKSOY

Kairat Aytbayev performed the pieces ‘Erke Atan’ (Bayjigit), “Sılkıldak” and ‘Sarjaylau’ (Tattimbet Kazangapuly). With the ‘Sarjaylau’ küy, the beauty of the steppe, the tranquillity of nature and the joy of summer were brought back to life through the language of music.

Photo credit: TURKSOY

At the event, Prof. Jangali Jüzbay, a respected artist who trains young talents at the Kulas Bayseitova National Art University in Kazakhstan and successfully pursues the ‘shertpe küy’ tradition, received the medal of TURKSOY which was handed over to him by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev in recognition of his contributions to Kazakh folk music and the culture of the Turkic World.

Tattimbet Kazangapuly (1815–1862) was a kuyshi (composer of kuy), dombra player, and one of the founders of the school of performing kuys in the “shertpe” style. Tattimbet is the author of more than 40 kuy, including: Kosbassar, Sarzhailau, Sary Ozen, Teriskakpai, Bylkildak, Boz Aygyr, Balbyrauyn, Kara Zhorga, and others.